20-year-old arrested, charged in connection to Elizabeth City murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Police arrested a man who they say is responsible for the murder of a 42-year-old male.

On Wednesday, May 24 around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a call for help in the 100 block of Chappell Garden Drive. Upon arrival, officers said they found a deceased male. Police have identified him as 42-year-old David Geyer, and they say he was murdered.

Detectives have since charged 20-year-old Gabriel Sellers with murder. Authorities say Sellers lives in the residence where the murder happened.

Sellers was arrested and is currently being held at Albemarle District Jail with no bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, May 25.

Further details about the murder were not disclosed.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call either the police department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

