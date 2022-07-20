20-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Route 17 Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at around 5:18 p.m. south of Arc Road. The driver and sole occupant of a 2015 Kia sedan, 20-year-old Elle Hartley, was traveling south on Route 17 when her vehicle ran off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

Hartley, who was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, died on impact.

It's unknown at this time if alcohol or speed played a contributing factor in the crash,