20-year-old woman recovering after Hampton hit-and-run, police searching for suspect vehicle

Warning: The photos in this story may be graphic to some.

HAMPTON, Va. - A 20-year-old woman is recovering from serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Hampton, and police are still searching for the driver responsible.

According to the Hampton Police Division, just after midnight on March 2, Makasia Bailey was walking in the first block of Westview Drive with a friend when a passing vehicle hit her.

Bailey's mother Quana Terry said that Bailey's boyfriend drove her to the hospital. She was then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she was placed in a medically-induced coma for treatment of her injuries, including fractures, road rash and slight brain bleeding.

Terry said that Bailey was able to return home on March 6 and is now working on regaining mobility.

Quana Terry

"She’s doing better, she still has swelling on the brain and her face from the hematoma and orbital fracture in her eye. She will be starting physical and occupational therapy next week," Terry said.

Terry told News 3 her daughter loves doing hair and nails and was in the process of starting nursing school.

"No parent should ever have to go through or experience what we have — receiving news that our child was hit by a car and the person kept driving away and left my child on the side of the road like she was trash," Terry told News 3. "I just really want whoever it was to speak up or if anybody seen or heard anything — say something! Nobody deserves this!"

Hampton Police say that the suspect vehicle is described as a white sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case or can identify the vehicle responsible, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.