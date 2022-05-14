200 residents displaced after Suffolk apartment house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - 200 residents and 100 apartments were damaged in a house fire Saturday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 1100 Block of Knotts Pointe Lane for a commercial fire alarm around 8:40 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene they found heavy smoke showing from the electrical room of a five-story apartment building with smoke progressing into the entire building through the trash chute. They upgraded the response to a two-alarm fire with smoke on all five floors of the occupied apartment building.

The fire was suppressed in the mechanical room on the first floor with smoke extending to the four floors above the mechanical room. The fire was placed under control at 9:31 a.m.

The apartment complex’s maintenance person arrived on the scene and Dominion Virginia Power secured power to the apartment building and service drop to the entire building.

According to firefighters, there is heavy fire damage to the electrical service drops and panel box in the mechanical room.

200 residents and 100 apartment units are affected by the fire.

Officials are on the scene and are working with the residents for relocation and housing while the electrical service can be restored to the building. No injuries were reported by firefighters or the residents.

Officials are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

