OUTER BANKS, N.C. - The sixth Annual Outer Banks Brewtag event has been canceled, according to the Rogallo Foundation.

A spike in COVID-19 cases and local labor shortage are listed as the reasons behind the cancellation.

“We will not be able to host this event safely and to the standard our guests have come to expect. We look forward to hosting Brewtag again in 2022,” said John Harris, President of the Rogallo Foundation.