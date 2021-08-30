2021 PrideFest postponed after spike in COVID cases

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The 2021 PrideFest has been postponed, according to Hampton Roads Pride.

This decision came after a recent increase in COVID-19 case numbers in Virginia. Hampton Roads accounted for 26% of the increase.

“Pride cannot be cancelled. An important part of living authentically with Pride is self-care,” said Hampton Roads Pride President Rudy Almanzor. “Hampton Roads Pride and our Presenting Partners are taking that lesson a step further by showing care for the LGBTQ+ Community and everyone in the Hampton Roads region by avoiding gathering in-person until the data tells us it is safe to do so.”

The event was going to be held at the Scope Arena Plaza on September 12, 2021 before its postponement.

“In light of the surge of positive COVID cases in every Hampton Roads city, we have no choice but to postpone our in-person 2021 PrideFest event and encourage every person in Hampton Roads to get vaccinated,” said Almanzor.

Hampton Roads Pride is giving those who paid registration and sponsorship fees the option to request a refund or use those funds towards next year’s celebration.

