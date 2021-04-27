2021 Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival set for this weekend in Norfolk is postponed due to pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Festevents has announced the 2021 Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

The wine festival was scheduled for Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2. Organizers say a new date is yet to be determined.

Current ticketholders can contact festevents@festevents.org by Tuesday, June 1, to receive a credit for the 2021 Fall Wine Festival, to receive a credit for 2022, or to request a refund.

The 2021 Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, October 16 and 17 along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

Norfolk Festevents says they are working closely with the City of Norfolk, along with state and local health officials, on options for the spring event.