2021 Suffolk Holiday Parade's theme is 'Home for the Holidays'

SUFFOLK, Va. - The 2021 Suffolk Holiday Parade returns this December.

The parade takes place on December 11 at 7 p.m.

Floats, equestrian units, marching bands, and festive vehicles will make their way down West Washington Street, and turn up North Main Street, with the parade route ending at Finney Avenue.

This year’s parade theme is Home for the Holidays.

Organizers say this year’s Grandstand will be in front of the SunTrust Building in the 100 block of North Main Street. This will be where attendees can catch the performances of local bands and groups.

Parade route streets will close at 5 p.m. for parade set-up. Streets in the Lakeside community will host the parade line-up beginning at 3 p.m., and will be closed to through traffic.

Free parking will also be available in all city public parking lots, including the Godwin Courthouse parking lot, Commerce Street Lot, and Market Park parking lot.

If you have a group that is interested in showing off their holiday spirit at the parade, the application and information packet can be found here. There is a $25 parade registration fee.

