2022 Pi Day Deals in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -March 14 is Pi Day, and to celebrate the famous mathematical constant many local restaurants are offering special deals!

Pi (or π if you want to get technical) is defined as the distance around a perfect circle, or the circumference, divided by the distance across it, or the diameter. It is also involved in calculating the area of a circle, the volume of a sphere, and many other mathematical formulas you might need in the sciences.

Here’s a look at local deals that are available on Pi Day - enjoy!

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is offering a $3.14 deal on pizza, exclusive to its 7Rewards loyalty program members.

The deal can be redeemed via the app and in stores. Members are limited to four pizzas, two in-person and two on the app.

Blaze

Blaze Pizza is offering its rewards members (new and existing) a one-time offer to receive any 11-inch pizza for $3.14.

To take advantage of this offer you need to sign up for Blaze Pizza’s loyalty program on the app by the end of March 14.

Chuck e. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is offering a Pi Day deal that doubles as a spring deal lasting until April 24,

They’re offering two large pizzas Unicorn Cotton Candy, a goody bag and spring activity sheet, and 250 e-tickets for your next Chuck E. Cheese visit for $34.99.

Cici’s

Cicis Pizza is offering all-you-can-eat pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day. The buffet offer is available for dine-in and at Cicis locations nationwide.

Dominos

Domino’s is offering to give customers a $3 "tip" to order pizza online and pick it up instead of choosing delivery.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to make a carryout order and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.

The offer lasts through May 22, 2022.

Honey baked ham

The Honey Baked Ham Company is offering a Pi Day printable coupon for $3.14 off the Apple Caramel Walnut Pie on March 14.

The brand says the coupon must be printed and brought in store or code can be used online for pick-up.

Locations that will not accept the deal are listed on the coupon website.

Marcos

Marco’s Pizza is offering a buy-one-get-one deal Monday.

Purchase any large or x-large pizza at menu price and get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14. Order online or through the chain’s app with code PIDAY2022 .

Whole foods

Whole foods is offering Amazon Prime members $3.14 off large cherry and apple pies at Whole Foods Market bakeries Monday, March 14, 2022.

This deal is in-store only and excludes all other pie flavors, brands and sizes.

