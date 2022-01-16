2022 Portsmouth Restaurant Week kicks off January 22, highlighting 18 local restaurants

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Restaurant Week will kick off beginning January 22, showcasing the port city's wide variety of food options and locally-owned small businesses.

Sponsored by Portsmouth Hospitality and in partnership with both the city and the Olde Towne Business Association, this year's Restaurant Week will last until January 29.

Participating local restaurants will offer special menus with options for two-course lunches at $10 or $15, and three-course dinners at $25 or $35.

“Portsmouth offers a wide array of food options,” said Danielle Babcheck with Portsmouth Hospitality. “We have American, German, Mexican, Italian, Thai, vegan, European, seafood and more. All are locally owned small businesses, some of which have been around for 20 to 30 years.”

Babcheck believes that Portsmouth Restaurant Week will give restauranteurs more opportunity to show off their diverse types of cuisine.

Eighteen restaurants have already registered to take part in Portsmouth Restaurant Week. The following restaurants will participate:

Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse

Bailey's Bayou

Gosport Tavern

Cafe Europa

Thai Basil

Guads

Roger Brown's Restaurant & Sports Bar

Olde Towne Public House American Bistro

The Bier Garden

Pizza Box

Legend Brewing Co.

The Coffee Shoppe

Bubba N' Franks Smokehouse BBQ

Baron's Pub

Still

Griff's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

JoJack's Espresso Bar and Cafe

Beyond Vegan Cell Food

To learn more about Restaurant Week, click here.