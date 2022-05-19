2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on track for record early sellout

SUFFOLK, Va. - If you haven't bought a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway yet, now's the time! Out of the 14,000 total tickets available, there are only 400 tickets left until a record early sellout.

According to organizers with St. Jude, tickets are no longer available at Southern Bank, and the 800 number for purchasing tickets is going to be turned off. The only way for people to get their tickets is online.

If you buy your ticket Thursday, May 19 or Friday, May 20, you'll be eligible to win the Bonus Prize. The deadline for Bonus Prize eligibility is Friday, May 20 at midnight.

The home has four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is nearly 2,700 square feet with an estimated value of $550,000. It's the first Hampton Roads Dream Home to be located in Suffolk.

A ticket for the chance to with the Dream Home is $100. All of the money benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The drawing is scheduled for June 15.

Click HERE for a link to reserve your ticket and find out more about the home.