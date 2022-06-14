Flag Day etiquette reminders ahead of June 14

Tuesday, June 14 is Flag Day, the anniversary commemorating the passing of a resolution in 1777 that established the design of the flag: 13 red and white stripes and a field of blue containing 13 stars.

If you are flying the American Flag to celebrate, here are some etiquette reminders:

Flags on display should have the blue field to the observer's left.

The flag should only be flown from sunrise to sunset unless properly illuminated. Then, it can be flown 24/7.

Don't fly the flag in inclement weather.

The flag should never be displayed upside down, except as a dire distress signal.

The flag should never touch anything beneath it, i.e. the ground, the floor, the water, etc.

When the flag's condition is no longer fit for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.

Flag-themed clothing is not prohibited, but turning an actual American flag into clothing is.

For more information on the Flag Code and myths on etiquette, click HERE.