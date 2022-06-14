Flag Day etiquette reminders ahead of June 14

Tuesday, June 14 is Flag Day, the anniversary commemorating the passing of a resolution in 1777 that established the design of the flag: 13 red and white stripes and a field of blue containing 13 stars.
If you are flying the American Flag to celebrate, here are some etiquette reminders:
- Flags on display should have the blue field to the observer's left.
- The flag should only be flown from sunrise to sunset unless properly illuminated. Then, it can be flown 24/7.
- Don't fly the flag in inclement weather.
- The flag should never be displayed upside down, except as a dire distress signal.
- The flag should never touch anything beneath it, i.e. the ground, the floor, the water, etc.
- When the flag's condition is no longer fit for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
- Flag-themed clothing is not prohibited, but turning an actual American flag into clothing is.
For more information on the Flag Code and myths on etiquette, click HERE.