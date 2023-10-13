2023 Military Citizen of the Year recognized in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the United States celebrates the 248th birthday of the Navy, more military members are being celebrated in Hampton Roads. The Samuel T. Northern Military Citizen of the Year has been announced.

Friday military members and their families gathered at an event put on by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce. It's to recognize their selfless acts in their communities.

"When it comes to kind hearts and helping hands, you'll not find more people that really go beyond the scope of serving in the military but are actually very proactive in their communities," said Virginia Beach mayor Bobby Dyer.

This year a handful of nominees were recognized for their contributions before the Hampton Roads Chamber named YN2 Joy Combs of the U.S. Navy was named 2023 Samuel T. Northern Military Citizen of the Year.

YN2 Joy Combs has volunteered more than 200 hours around Hampton Roads, much of that in healthcare sector.

"YN2 Combs also was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society and was an instrumental part in the logistical support for two races," detailed Ret. Gen. Ron Lewis, vice chair for military affairs, Hampton Roads Chamber.

She worked on dynamic health solutions and helped others build healthy life skills.

"I just have an extremely big passion for helping people. I kind of get it from my mom. She was always the one to lend her car or let someone stay with her and I think growing up that really was instilled in me of just helping others. You can make a difference in the community. You can make a difference in people's lives," said YN2 Joy Combs, U.S. Navy.