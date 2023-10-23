Watch Now
News

2023 Virginia House of Delegates Headshots

2023 Virginia House of Delegates Headshots

VA Senate and House candidates face off in Chesapeake forum ahead of Election Day.jpg Click through the gallery to view 2023's House of Delegates candidate headshots.Photo by: Justin Fleenor House of Delegates Candidate Matt J. Waters, R-Va. for District 70 House of Delegates Candidate Matt J. Waters, R-Va. for District 70Photo by: Courtesy of Matt J. Waters House of Delegates Candidate Shelly A. Simmonds, D-Va. for District 70 House of Delegates Candidate Shelly A. Simmonds, D-Va. for District 70Photo by: Courtesy of Shelly A. Simmonds House of Delegates Candidate Michael D. Bartley, L-Va. for District 70 House of Delegates Candidate Michael D. Bartley, L-Va. for District 70Photo by: Courtesy of Michael D. Bartley House of Delegates Candidate Amanda E. Batten, R-Va. for District 71 House of Delegates Candidate Amanda E. Batten, R-Va. for District 71Photo by: Courtesy of Amanda E. Batten House of Delegates Candidate Jessica L. Anderson, D-Va. for District 71 House of Delegates Candidate Jessica L. Anderson, D-Va. for District 71Photo by: Courtesy of Jessica L. Anderson House of Delegates Candidate Michael J. Dillender, R-Va. for District 84 House of Delegates Candidate Michael J. Dillender, R-Va. for District 84Photo by: Courtesy of Michael J. Dillender House of Delegates Candidate Nadarius E. Clark, D-Va. for District 84 House of Delegates Candidate Nadarius E. Clark, D-Va. for District 84Photo by: Courtesy of Nadarius E. Clark House of Delegates Candidate Marcia S. "Cia" Price, D-Va. for District 85 House of Delegates Candidate Marcia S. "Cia" Price, D-Va. for District 85Photo by: Courtesy of Marcia S. "Cia" Price House of Delegates Candidate A. C. Cordoza, R-Va. (incumbent) for District 86 House of Delegates Candidate A. C. Cordoza, R-Va. (incumbent) for District 86Photo by: Courtesy of A. C. Cordoza House of Delegates Candidate Jarris Louis Taylor, Jr., D-Va. for District 86 House of Delegates Candidate Jarris Louis Taylor, Jr., D-Va. for District 86Photo by: Courtesy of Jarris Louis Taylor, Jr. House of Delegates Candidate John M. Chapman, R-Va. for District 87 House of Delegates Candidate John M. Chapman, R-Va. for District 87Photo by: Courtesy of John M. Chapman House of Delegates Candidate Jeion A. Ward, D-Va. for District 87 House of Delegates Candidate Jeion A. Ward, D-Va. for District 87Photo by: Courtesy of Jeion A. Ward House of Delegates Candidate James M. "Jim" Wright, R-Va. for District 88 House of Delegates Candidate James M. "Jim" Wright, R-Va. for District 88Photo by: Courtesy of James M. "Jim" Wright House of Delegates Candidate Don L. Scott Jr., D-Va. for District 88 House of Delegates Candidate Don L. Scott Jr., D-Va. for District 88Photo by: Courtesy of Don L. Scott Jr. House of Delegates Candidate N. Baxter Ennis, R-Va. for District 89 House of Delegates Candidate N. Baxter Ennis, R-Va. for District 89Photo by: Courtesy of N. Baxter Ennis House of Delegates Candidate Karen L. Jenkins, D-Va. for District 89 House of Delegates Candidate Karen L. Jenkins, D-Va. for District 89Photo by: Courtesy of Karen L. Jenkins House of Delegates Candidate James A. "Jay" Leftwich Jr., R-Va. for District 90 House of Delegates Candidate James A. "Jay" Leftwich Jr., R-Va. for District 90Photo by: Courtesy of James A. "Jay" Leftwich Jr. House of Delegates Candidate Jeremy D. Rodden, D-Va. for District 90 House of Delegates Candidate Jeremy D. Rodden, D-Va. for District 90Photo by: Courtesy of Jeremy D. Rodden House of Delegates Candidate Elijah Colon, R-Va. for District 91 House of Delegates Candidate Elijah Colon, R-Va. for District 91Photo by: Courtesy of Elijah Colon House of Delegates Candidate C. E. "Cliff" Hayes, Jr., D-Va. for District 91 House of Delegates Candidate C. E. "Cliff" Hayes, Jr., D-Va. for District 91Photo by: Courtesy of C. E. "Cliff" Hayes, Jr. House of Delegates Candidate Michael L. Durig, R-Va. for District 92 House of Delegates Candidate Michael L. Durig, R-Va. for District 92Photo by: Coourtesy of Michael L. Durig House of Delegates Candidate Bonita Grace Anthony, D-Va. for District 92 House of Delegates Candidate Bonita Grace Anthony, D-Va. for District 92Photo by: Courtesy of Bonita Grace Anthony House of Delegates Candidate John Sitka III, R-Va. for District 93 House of Delegates Candidate John Sitka III, R-Va. for District 93Photo by: Courtesy of John Sitka III House of Delegates Candidate Jackie Hope Glass, D-Va. for District 93 House of Delegates Candidate Jackie Hope Glass, D-Va. for District 93Photo by: Courtesy of Jackie Hope Glass House of Delegates Candidate Andrew B. "Andy" Pittman, R-Va. for District 94 House of Delegates Candidate Andrew B. "Andy" Pittman, R-Va. for District 94Photo by: Courtesy of Andrew B. "Andy" Pittman House of Delegates Candidate Phil M. Hernandez, D-Va. for District 94 House of Delegates Candidate Phil M. Hernandez, D-Va. for District 94Photo by: Courtesy of Phil M. Hernandez House of Delegates Candidate Alex Q. Askew, D-Va. for District 95 House of Delegates Candidate Alex Q. Askew, D-Va. for District 95Photo by: Courtesy of Alex Q. Askew House of Delegates Candidate Michael C. Karslake, R-Va. for District 96 House of Delegates Candidate Michael C. Karslake, R-Va. for District 96Photo by: Courtesy of Michael C. Karslake House of Delegates Candidate Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler, D-Va. for District 96 House of Delegates Candidate Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler, D-Va. for District 96Photo by: Courtesy of Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler, D-Va House of Delegates Candidate Nicholas S. Olenik, I-Va. for District 96 House of Delegates Candidate Nicholas S. Olenik, I-Va. for District 96Photo by: Courtesy of Nicholas S. Olenik House of Delegates Candidate Karen S. Greenhalgh, R-Va. for District 97 House of Delegates Candidate Karen S. Greenhalgh, R-Va. for District 97Photo by: Courtesy of Karen S. Greenhalgh House of Delegates Candidate Michael B. Feggans, D-Va. for District 97 House of Delegates Candidate Michael B. Feggans, D-Va. for District 97Photo by: Courtesy of Michael B. Feggans House of Delegates Candidate Barry D. Knight, R-Va. for District 98 House of Delegates Candidate Barry D. Knight, R-Va. for District 98Photo by: Courtesy of Barry D. Knight House of Delegates Candidate Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Va. for District 99 House of Delegates Candidate Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Va. for District 99Photo by: Courtesy of Anne Ferrell Tata House of Delegates Candidate Cat A. Porterfield, D-Va. for District 99 House of Delegates Candidate Cat A. Porterfield, D-Va. for District 99Photo by: Courtesy of Cat A. Porterfield

2023 Virginia House of Delegates Headshots

close-gallery
  • VA Senate and House candidates face off in Chesapeake forum ahead of Election Day.jpg
  • House of Delegates Candidate Matt J. Waters, R-Va. for District 70
  • House of Delegates Candidate Shelly A. Simmonds, D-Va. for District 70
  • House of Delegates Candidate Michael D. Bartley, L-Va. for District 70
  • House of Delegates Candidate Amanda E. Batten, R-Va. for District 71
  • House of Delegates Candidate Jessica L. Anderson, D-Va. for District 71
  • House of Delegates Candidate Michael J. Dillender, R-Va. for District 84
  • House of Delegates Candidate Nadarius E. Clark, D-Va. for District 84
  • House of Delegates Candidate Marcia S. "Cia" Price, D-Va. for District 85
  • House of Delegates Candidate A. C. Cordoza, R-Va. (incumbent) for District 86
  • House of Delegates Candidate Jarris Louis Taylor, Jr., D-Va. for District 86
  • House of Delegates Candidate John M. Chapman, R-Va. for District 87
  • House of Delegates Candidate Jeion A. Ward, D-Va. for District 87
  • House of Delegates Candidate James M. "Jim" Wright, R-Va. for District 88
  • House of Delegates Candidate Don L. Scott Jr., D-Va. for District 88
  • House of Delegates Candidate N. Baxter Ennis, R-Va. for District 89
  • House of Delegates Candidate Karen L. Jenkins, D-Va. for District 89
  • House of Delegates Candidate James A. "Jay" Leftwich Jr., R-Va. for District 90
  • House of Delegates Candidate Jeremy D. Rodden, D-Va. for District 90
  • House of Delegates Candidate Elijah Colon, R-Va. for District 91
  • House of Delegates Candidate C. E. "Cliff" Hayes, Jr., D-Va. for District 91
  • House of Delegates Candidate Michael L. Durig, R-Va. for District 92
  • House of Delegates Candidate Bonita Grace Anthony, D-Va. for District 92
  • House of Delegates Candidate John Sitka III, R-Va. for District 93
  • House of Delegates Candidate Jackie Hope Glass, D-Va. for District 93
  • House of Delegates Candidate Andrew B. "Andy" Pittman, R-Va. for District 94
  • House of Delegates Candidate Phil M. Hernandez, D-Va. for District 94
  • House of Delegates Candidate Alex Q. Askew, D-Va. for District 95
  • House of Delegates Candidate Michael C. Karslake, R-Va. for District 96
  • House of Delegates Candidate Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler, D-Va. for District 96
  • House of Delegates Candidate Nicholas S. Olenik, I-Va. for District 96
  • House of Delegates Candidate Karen S. Greenhalgh, R-Va. for District 97
  • House of Delegates Candidate Michael B. Feggans, D-Va. for District 97
  • House of Delegates Candidate Barry D. Knight, R-Va. for District 98
  • House of Delegates Candidate Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Va. for District 99
  • House of Delegates Candidate Cat A. Porterfield, D-Va. for District 99

Share

Click through the gallery to view 2023's House of Delegates candidate headshots.Justin Fleenor
House of Delegates Candidate Matt J. Waters, R-Va. for District 70Courtesy of Matt J. Waters
House of Delegates Candidate Shelly A. Simmonds, D-Va. for District 70Courtesy of Shelly A. Simmonds
House of Delegates Candidate Michael D. Bartley, L-Va. for District 70Courtesy of Michael D. Bartley
House of Delegates Candidate Amanda E. Batten, R-Va. for District 71Courtesy of Amanda E. Batten
House of Delegates Candidate Jessica L. Anderson, D-Va. for District 71Courtesy of Jessica L. Anderson
House of Delegates Candidate Michael J. Dillender, R-Va. for District 84Courtesy of Michael J. Dillender
House of Delegates Candidate Nadarius E. Clark, D-Va. for District 84Courtesy of Nadarius E. Clark
House of Delegates Candidate Marcia S. "Cia" Price, D-Va. for District 85Courtesy of Marcia S. "Cia" Price
House of Delegates Candidate A. C. Cordoza, R-Va. (incumbent) for District 86Courtesy of A. C. Cordoza
House of Delegates Candidate Jarris Louis Taylor, Jr., D-Va. for District 86Courtesy of Jarris Louis Taylor, Jr.
House of Delegates Candidate John M. Chapman, R-Va. for District 87Courtesy of John M. Chapman
House of Delegates Candidate Jeion A. Ward, D-Va. for District 87Courtesy of Jeion A. Ward
House of Delegates Candidate James M. "Jim" Wright, R-Va. for District 88Courtesy of James M. "Jim" Wright
House of Delegates Candidate Don L. Scott Jr., D-Va. for District 88Courtesy of Don L. Scott Jr.
House of Delegates Candidate N. Baxter Ennis, R-Va. for District 89Courtesy of N. Baxter Ennis
House of Delegates Candidate Karen L. Jenkins, D-Va. for District 89Courtesy of Karen L. Jenkins
House of Delegates Candidate James A. "Jay" Leftwich Jr., R-Va. for District 90Courtesy of James A. "Jay" Leftwich Jr.
House of Delegates Candidate Jeremy D. Rodden, D-Va. for District 90Courtesy of Jeremy D. Rodden
House of Delegates Candidate Elijah Colon, R-Va. for District 91Courtesy of Elijah Colon
House of Delegates Candidate C. E. "Cliff" Hayes, Jr., D-Va. for District 91Courtesy of C. E. "Cliff" Hayes, Jr.
House of Delegates Candidate Michael L. Durig, R-Va. for District 92Coourtesy of Michael L. Durig
House of Delegates Candidate Bonita Grace Anthony, D-Va. for District 92Courtesy of Bonita Grace Anthony
House of Delegates Candidate John Sitka III, R-Va. for District 93Courtesy of John Sitka III
House of Delegates Candidate Jackie Hope Glass, D-Va. for District 93Courtesy of Jackie Hope Glass
House of Delegates Candidate Andrew B. "Andy" Pittman, R-Va. for District 94Courtesy of Andrew B. "Andy" Pittman
House of Delegates Candidate Phil M. Hernandez, D-Va. for District 94Courtesy of Phil M. Hernandez
House of Delegates Candidate Alex Q. Askew, D-Va. for District 95Courtesy of Alex Q. Askew
House of Delegates Candidate Michael C. Karslake, R-Va. for District 96Courtesy of Michael C. Karslake
House of Delegates Candidate Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler, D-Va. for District 96Courtesy of Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler, D-Va
House of Delegates Candidate Nicholas S. Olenik, I-Va. for District 96Courtesy of Nicholas S. Olenik
House of Delegates Candidate Karen S. Greenhalgh, R-Va. for District 97Courtesy of Karen S. Greenhalgh
House of Delegates Candidate Michael B. Feggans, D-Va. for District 97Courtesy of Michael B. Feggans
House of Delegates Candidate Barry D. Knight, R-Va. for District 98Courtesy of Barry D. Knight
House of Delegates Candidate Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Va. for District 99Courtesy of Anne Ferrell Tata
House of Delegates Candidate Cat A. Porterfield, D-Va. for District 99Courtesy of Cat A. Porterfield
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next