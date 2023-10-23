2023 Virginia House of Delegates Headshots

Share Facebook

Click through the gallery to view 2023's House of Delegates candidate headshots. Justin Fleenor

House of Delegates Candidate Matt J. Waters, R-Va. for District 70 Courtesy of Matt J. Waters

House of Delegates Candidate Shelly A. Simmonds, D-Va. for District 70 Courtesy of Shelly A. Simmonds

House of Delegates Candidate Michael D. Bartley, L-Va. for District 70 Courtesy of Michael D. Bartley

House of Delegates Candidate Amanda E. Batten, R-Va. for District 71 Courtesy of Amanda E. Batten

House of Delegates Candidate Jessica L. Anderson, D-Va. for District 71 Courtesy of Jessica L. Anderson

House of Delegates Candidate Michael J. Dillender, R-Va. for District 84 Courtesy of Michael J. Dillender

House of Delegates Candidate Nadarius E. Clark, D-Va. for District 84 Courtesy of Nadarius E. Clark

House of Delegates Candidate Marcia S. "Cia" Price, D-Va. for District 85 Courtesy of Marcia S. "Cia" Price

House of Delegates Candidate A. C. Cordoza, R-Va. (incumbent) for District 86 Courtesy of A. C. Cordoza

House of Delegates Candidate Jarris Louis Taylor, Jr., D-Va. for District 86 Courtesy of Jarris Louis Taylor, Jr.

House of Delegates Candidate John M. Chapman, R-Va. for District 87 Courtesy of John M. Chapman

House of Delegates Candidate Jeion A. Ward, D-Va. for District 87 Courtesy of Jeion A. Ward

House of Delegates Candidate James M. "Jim" Wright, R-Va. for District 88 Courtesy of James M. "Jim" Wright

House of Delegates Candidate Don L. Scott Jr., D-Va. for District 88 Courtesy of Don L. Scott Jr.

House of Delegates Candidate N. Baxter Ennis, R-Va. for District 89 Courtesy of N. Baxter Ennis

House of Delegates Candidate Karen L. Jenkins, D-Va. for District 89 Courtesy of Karen L. Jenkins

House of Delegates Candidate James A. "Jay" Leftwich Jr., R-Va. for District 90 Courtesy of James A. "Jay" Leftwich Jr.

House of Delegates Candidate Jeremy D. Rodden, D-Va. for District 90 Courtesy of Jeremy D. Rodden

House of Delegates Candidate Elijah Colon, R-Va. for District 91 Courtesy of Elijah Colon

House of Delegates Candidate C. E. "Cliff" Hayes, Jr., D-Va. for District 91 Courtesy of C. E. "Cliff" Hayes, Jr.

House of Delegates Candidate Michael L. Durig, R-Va. for District 92 Coourtesy of Michael L. Durig

House of Delegates Candidate Bonita Grace Anthony, D-Va. for District 92 Courtesy of Bonita Grace Anthony

House of Delegates Candidate John Sitka III, R-Va. for District 93 Courtesy of John Sitka III

House of Delegates Candidate Jackie Hope Glass, D-Va. for District 93 Courtesy of Jackie Hope Glass

House of Delegates Candidate Andrew B. "Andy" Pittman, R-Va. for District 94 Courtesy of Andrew B. "Andy" Pittman

House of Delegates Candidate Phil M. Hernandez, D-Va. for District 94 Courtesy of Phil M. Hernandez

House of Delegates Candidate Alex Q. Askew, D-Va. for District 95 Courtesy of Alex Q. Askew

House of Delegates Candidate Michael C. Karslake, R-Va. for District 96 Courtesy of Michael C. Karslake

House of Delegates Candidate Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler, D-Va. for District 96 Courtesy of Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler, D-Va

House of Delegates Candidate Nicholas S. Olenik, I-Va. for District 96 Courtesy of Nicholas S. Olenik

House of Delegates Candidate Karen S. Greenhalgh, R-Va. for District 97 Courtesy of Karen S. Greenhalgh

House of Delegates Candidate Michael B. Feggans, D-Va. for District 97 Courtesy of Michael B. Feggans

House of Delegates Candidate Barry D. Knight, R-Va. for District 98 Courtesy of Barry D. Knight

House of Delegates Candidate Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Va. for District 99 Courtesy of Anne Ferrell Tata

House of Delegates Candidate Cat A. Porterfield, D-Va. for District 99 Courtesy of Cat A. Porterfield

