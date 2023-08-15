2023 Walks to End Alzheimer's: Donate, join a team & find your nearest walk in Hampton Roads

News 3 is partnering with the Alzheimer's Association for their Walks to End Alzheimer's.

These are a series of walks throughout the region, beginning Saturday, September 23 in Chesapeake. Our Jen Lewis will be emceeing this kickoff event.

Organizers say the event is designed to help all people impacted by the brain disease to come together and find comfort in each other.

If you would like to donate, join the News 3 team or start your own team for the Walks to End Alzheimer's, click here.

You can find the walk closest to you by clicking here.