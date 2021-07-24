22-year-old accused of assaulting elderly man, kidnapping young woman in Newport News arrested in Maryland

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man accused of assaulting an elderly man and kidnapping a young woman in Newport News has been arrested in Maryland.

Newport News Police announced Friday that 22-year-old Kevin Lee Bethea was taken into custody in the 1100 block of Key Parkway in Frederick, Maryland, around 4:42 p.m. He was arrested without incident, authorities say.

Bethea has been charged with malicious wounding, robbery, abduction by force and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to officials, these charges stem from a recent brutal assault and robbery on an 83-year-old Newport News man on July 9.

The charges were also a result of the kidnapping of a 21-year-old woman on July 7. The woman was able to get away.

Bethea is currently being held in the Frederick County Detention Center waiting to be extradited back to Hampton Roads.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew credited the work of detectives and U.S. Marshals as the reason for Bethea's arrest.

