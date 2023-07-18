21-year-old double lung transplant recipient passes away at 17, family spreads awareness for organ donations

NORFOLK, Va. — Doctors performed 2,714 lung transplants across the country in 2019. One of the recipients was a 17-year-old from Isle of Wight County, Hannah Goetz.

Hannah got a lung transplant after facing complications from cystic fibrosis, the flu and pneumonia. She passed away last weekend at the age of 21.

Hannah was on vacation celebrating her early graduation from Smithfield High School in 2019 when she got sick. She was rushed to a hospital and later received a double lung transplant.

Her family and friends said the transplant gifted them more than three additional years with her. Hannah's Godmother Mindy Poland shared a favorite memory during that time—a trip to Tennessee's mountains.

"We went to a waterfall. We have a picture of her in front of the beautiful waterfall and we did find an ATV guy to give her a ride back to the trail head, so she didn't have to walk," said Mindy, as she smiled remembering the trip.

Mindy Poland Hannah Goetz

Things were going well after the first procedure until Hannah's body began to reject the organs.

She was out of the hospital for her 21st birthday in February, but this year she found out she needed another double lung transplant.

Mindy Poland Hannah Goetz

Doctors deemed the transplant medically risky.

"We had a tough meeting with the transplant team last Wednesday when they told us they were not going to be moving forward with the double lung transplant," said Mindy.

Others in Virginia are in similar circumstances.

"The need is great [for organs] right now," said Lara Malbon, the executive director of Donate Life Virginia.

Malbon added that 2,400 people in the state are on the waiting list for organs, including 25 in need of lungs. She said people can register to be organ donors at the DMV.

"Your family wants to know they're supporting the decision that you made, so it's always important to have these conversations with our loved ones," said Malbon.

The hardest day for Hannah's family came last weekend when she passed away.

"She grasped one of the transplants doctor's hands and thanked him," said Mindy.

Mindy added that Hannah had many scars and was proud of them. She said she was the toughest, bravest, and strongest person she'd ever met.

Hannah had been taking classes and had hoped to become a respiratory therapist.

Now the family is planning a Celebration of Life.

For those interested in learning more about Hannah's story Mindy said she posted updates on CaringBridge. The family spoke in support of three charities to help others in Hannah's shoes: UNOS, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and Ronald McDonald House Charities.