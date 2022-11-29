21-year-old Newport News resident pleaded guilty to unlawful purchase and possession of a firearm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Monday, November 28, 21-year-old Newport News resident Khalil Rashad Armstrong pleaded guilty to the unlawful purchase and possession of a firearm.

The Department of Justice said Armstrong used the purchased firearm in three community shootings.

The firearm in question was purchased by Armstrong’s cousin, 23-year-old Destiny Na’iymah Davis. At the time, Armstrong was 20 years old and unable to lawfully buy a gun. He gave Davis money for the gun, who then purchased the make and model he requested. She made false oral and written statements when making the purchase. She pleaded guilty to participating in the unlawful purchase of the gun.

Police recovered the firearm on July 27, 2021 and after further investigation discovered that it had been used on two other occasions: once in a property damage incident in May and once on the day it was purchased in February.

Armstrong’s sentencing is March 30, 2023. Davis’ sentencing is December 5.