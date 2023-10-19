22 cremated remains honored at Suffolk cemetery after bodies donated for science

SUFFOLK, Va. — The remains of 21 Virginia veterans and a military spouse have now been laid to rest after serving both their country and the science community.

This morning, 22 cremated remains were honored at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

All of them chose to donate their bodies to science. After their death they received full honors during a military funeral ceremony.

Christinna Bautista/WTKR Veterans honored at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery for donating bodies to science.

Donors were part of the Virginia State Anatomical Program, which helps six Virginia medical schools, numerous colleges and universities as well as biomechanical research facilities across the commonwealth.

The patriot guard riders helped with the ceremony, and say it was an honor to take part.

"These guys served twice. They served once active duty in wars and conflicts around the world, and then they donated their body to science to help us veterans get better through science. So it is really a true honor today to be here today and represent them," said Mike Nugent, Senior Ride Captain of Patriot Guard Riders.

Healthcare educational programs are increasing in Virginia, which increases the need for bodies to be donated. The remains of those that donated their bodies typically returned in a time frame of a few months up to five years. If you would like to learn more about the program, visit the Virginia State Anatomical Program website.