ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Elizabeth City police responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Maple Street.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Cireq Boston in a residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Boston was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he later died.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.