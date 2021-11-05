Watch
News

Actions

22-year-old man arrested for 5 counts of distribution of child pornography

items.[0].image.alt
Isle of Wight County Police
5C770FAE-9E9D-4BEF-9F75-71AF1C181186.png
Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 10:34:39-04

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. - A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges related to the exploitation of a child and with 5 counts of distribution of child pornography.

Hunter D. Reseigne was arrested by Investigators with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office working in conjunction with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Bedford County Virginia Sheriff’s Offices Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Reseigne was taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail and is being held with no bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks