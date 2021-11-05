22-year-old man arrested for 5 counts of distribution of child pornography

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. - A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges related to the exploitation of a child and with 5 counts of distribution of child pornography.

Hunter D. Reseigne was arrested by Investigators with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office working in conjunction with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Bedford County Virginia Sheriff’s Offices Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Reseigne was taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail and is being held with no bond.

This investigation is ongoing.