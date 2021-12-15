22-year-old man killed in Suffolk shooting; police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. - A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 200 block of Burnetts Way Tuesday night.

The Suffolk 911 Center got a call about someone being shot around 7:50 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 8:45 p.m., there are multiple units still on scene and a large police presence will be in the area for several hours.

The road is currently shut down, and delays should be expected for residents in the neighborhood.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may be submitted online at P3Tips.com, the Suffolk Police Department website or on the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

