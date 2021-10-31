23 miles of roads in Currituck Co. to receive pavement improvements by end of 2023

MOYOCK, N.C. - Several areas of Currituck County will be easier to travel soon as 23 miles' worth of the county's roads receive pavement improvements.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $3.9 million contract to a Raleigh-based paving company, covering milling, resurfacing, shoulder reconstruction and guardrail replacement.

Among the areas slated to receive pavement improvements are South Mills Road in Moyock, Brumley Road in Knotts Island and Bayview Drive in Aydlett, as well as five miles of the marsh causeway leading from the Virginia state line to Knotts Island.

Work on the project will begin next spring and is scheduled to be complete by the winter of 2023.

For updates on the project and real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov.