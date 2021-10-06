23-year-old man dies from injuries after shooting, crash in Portsmouth; Detectives investigating homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed in the city early Wednesday morning.

According to police, dispatch received a call for a shooting incident in the 1700 block of Palmer Street at about 4:41 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 23-year-old Quashawn Clark suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a crashed vehicle. Clark was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Officers said the initial crime scene was located near the 2100 block of Piedmont Avenue.

If you or someone you know has information about this crime, take action and call the Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or submit a tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.