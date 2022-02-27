23-year-old man killed in early morning interstate crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-64 West, east of Norview Avenue, while attempting to change his tire early Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash was called in at 2:23 a.m.

Troopers learned that the victim, identified as 23-year-old Donte Barlow, was walking down the right shoulder lane with a spare tire, heading towards his vehicle, when a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Juan Urrea crossed over all lanes of traffic and struck Barlow on the right shoulder.

Barlow was killed on impact.

Urrea, a Norfolk man, was arrested and taken to Norfolk City Jail on charges of driving under the influence, no operator's license and reckless driving/failure to maintain vehicle control.

The crash is still under investigation, and other charges are pending upon the review of the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.