23-year-old shot, killed in Suffolk; Man accused of murder was on scene: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 23-year-old woman was found shot and killed on March 21 and the man accused in her death was still on scene when police arrived, according to officials.

Around 4:20 a.m. that Tuesday, Suffolk Emergency Communication Center received a call for service in reference to a domestic-related shooting that occurred inside a residence in the 100 block of N. 10th Street.

Suffolk Police Officers arrived at the residence and found Allyjah Rivera, 23, of Suffolk, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue provided, treated, and transported Rivera to an area hospital.

She was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to police.

Police explained that the individual who shot Rivera was still on the scene when they arrived and was identified as Darion Robb, 29, of Suffolk.

Police report that they detained Robb and transported him to police headquarters.

There are no further details to release at this time.

