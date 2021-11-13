23-year-old woman killed, 2 people injured in York Co. crash

YORK Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in York County that left one person dead and two more seriously injured Thursday night.

According to police, at about 5:05 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the scene of a crash on Route 199, west of the Lodge Road overpass.

When they arrived, they learned that the driver of a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica, 23-year-old Hampton woman Kaila Montel-Hawkins, was traveling east on Route 199 when she lost control of her vehicle, ran off the roadway and drove through the median into the westbound lanes of travel. Montel-Hawkins then struck a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu head-on, pushing both vehicles off the roadway against the guardrail.

Montel-Hawkins was taken to Riverside Doctors Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Her male passenger and the male driver of the Chevrolet Malibu were also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said neither alcohol nor speed contributed to the crash, and everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash's cause is still under investigation.