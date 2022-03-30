Watch
23 years ago on this day, Fabio was hit by a goose on a Busch Gardens roller coaster

Posted at 8:49 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 08:50:27-04

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – 23 years ago on March 29, actor Fabio Lanzoni was hit by a goose while riding a roller coaster at Busch Gardens.

The star was on Apollo’s Chariot in 1999 when a feathered fowl flew a little too close the the quick-moving ride.

He was in the front row on the inaugural run when the incident happened.

The bird died in the collision and Fabio suffered a cut on his nose. No one else on the ride was hurt.

Fabio is an Italian-American best known as an actor, model and spokesperson.

