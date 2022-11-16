24 images, videos of child pornography found on Chesapeake Police officer's cell phone

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police Officer Timothy Newton is facing 24 felony charges of child pornography.

According to court documents, Newton's home was searched by a Chesapeake detective on Monday. That search was prompted by a complaint received by the same department Newton works for, stating that the officer was taking indecent liberties with a child in his care.

During the search, the detective on the case says they found a sexually graphic video involving a 17-year-old and an 8-year-old boy on Newton’s cell phone.

That prompted a further investigation, upon which detectives found 23 other images of child pornography.

While the details of these images and videos are too graphic to outline, all of them contained children involved in sexual activities.

Many of the images included adult men with teenage boys, others depicted girls under 10 years old, and court documents say several of the photos include infants. In one case, the detective estimates the child pictured is between just 1 and 3 months old.

Court documents do not specify if Newton himself was in any of these videos or photos.

The Chesapeake Police Department says Newton is currently suspended without pay and was previously working as a uniform police officer.

Newton appeared in Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Wednesday morning and is expected back for a bond hearing on Friday, November 18.