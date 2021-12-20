24-year-old woman killed, 63-year-old woman left with severe injuries after Isle of Wight head-on crash

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating after a Monday morning crash left a 24-year-old woman dead and a 63-year-old woman hospitalized with severe injuries.

According to police, at about 7:27 a.m., troopers were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Smith Neck Road, east of Reynolds Drive, in Isle of Wight.

When they arrived, they learned that the driver of a 2016 Honda CRV, 63-year-old Smithfield woman Barbara Campbell, was traveling west on Smith Neck Road when she crossed into the eastbound lane and into the path of a 2013 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, 24-year-old Carrollton woman Ariana Taylor Guajardo, died on impact.

Campbell suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the incident, and police say neither alcohol nor speed were contributing factors.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending at this time.