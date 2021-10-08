240th anniversary of Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown to be celebrated with series of events, activities

YORKTOWN, Va. - The 240th anniversary of the Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown will be celebrated with a series of events and activities.

From October 16 to October 19 multiple events will take place at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, Yorktown Battlefield and Historic Yorktown.

On October 19, 1781, British General Charles Cornwallis surrendered more than 8,000 soldiers and sailors to the combined American and French armies commanded by General George Washington. This event secured independence for the American colonies after a six year battle.

The annual Yorktown Day parade and public commemorative ceremony are canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Instead, a variety of programs are planned. Visitors can take the free Yorktown Trolley to various Yorktown attractions between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Musical performances by the Fifes and Drums of York Town will take place at noon and 1:30 p.m. in the Continental Army encampment. At 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. in the Education Center, the Old Cigar Box String Band will perform.

At the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, stories of citizens and soldiers are told through films, exhibition galleries and outdoor re-creations of a Continental Army encampment and Revolution-era farm.

On October 16, the “Yorktown Victory Celebration” will take place where visitors can enjoy musical performances and take part in interpretive demonstrations, including cooking, fabric dyeing and artillery.

The event is included with museum admission: $16.00 for adults, $8.00 for ages 6-12, and free for children age 5 and under. Residents of York County, James City County and the City of Williamsburg, including William & Mary students, receive complimentary admission with proof of residency.

On Sunday, October 17, Acoustical Guitarist Lou Vangieri will perform in the Gallery at York Hall lobby from 12 to 2:30 p.m.

On October 18, York County will unveil a statue of Rochambeau at Riverwalk Landing at 11 a.m.

Historic walking tours on October 16, 17 and 19, will include visits to Yorktown Battlefield Surrender Field.

On October 19, the museum will offer free admission to active duty, reserve and retired military personnel and up to three direct family members with military identification.

Wreath-laying ceremonies on October 19, will honor British and Canadian forces with a 3 p.m. ceremony in the Garden at the Nelson House near the plaque honoring Lt. General Charles, Earl Cornwallis. It will be followed by a 4 p.m. ceremony honoring the Canadian Queen’s Rangers near the commemorative plaque along the York River waterfront.

Also on October 19, the Gallery at York Hall will present book-signing events by three authors from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.