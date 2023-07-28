25-year-old arrested in Newport News on 8 felony warrants, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police arrested a 25-year-old wanted on eight felony warrants.

It all stems from a shooting on March 21 on Roam Court that left a 19-year-old woman hurt, Newport News police said. There were three homes damaged by the gunfire.

After investigating, NNPD obtained warrants for Jafay Jabarre Moore in connection to the shooting and a domestic assault on April 13, 2023:

· Shooting with the intent to maim

· Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

· Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

· Reckless handling of a firearm

· Willfully discharging a firearm in a public place

· Shooting into an occupied dwelling (x3)

· Assault

· Assault on a family member

· Bomb/burn threat

Moore was arrested Thursday, police said.

Chief of Police, Steve Drew, praised the SWAT team, negotiators, detectives and officers that were able to arrest Moore without incident in a tactical operation in the early morning of July 27, according to a NNPD press release.

“I want to emphasize that we will not tolerate violent crime in this city and will continue to deploy the resources necessary to find and hold those that commit these crimes accountable,” said Chief Drew. “We will continue to work with our community members to create a safer community for us all.”