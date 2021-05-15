25-year-old man killed in Middlesex Co. rollover crash

MIDDLESEX Co., Va. - A 25-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Middlesex County early Saturday morning.

According to the Virginia State Police, officers were called to Route 33, east of Edgewater Road, at about 1:47 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that the driver of a 2002 Jeep Cherokee, Cornelius Keonte Owens, ran off the roadway and struck a ditch, causing his vehicle to overturn several times.

Owens was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and died from his injuries at the scene.

Police are still investigating, and say it's unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor.

Owens' family has been notified of his passing.