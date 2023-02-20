Watch Now
News

Actions

25-year-old taken to hospital, found with gunshot wound in downtown Suffolk: Police

Suffolk Police car
News 3
Suffolk Police Department patrol car FILE
Suffolk Police car
Posted at 4:42 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 16:42:04-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating after a shooting took place on Monday in downtown Suffolk.

On February 20, at around 2:24 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center says they received several calls after shots were fired in the area of the 100 block of Wellons Street.

An adult male was located in the 100 block of St. James Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation, according to police, revealed the shooting incident had taken place in the 400 block of Smith Street.

The victim; a 25-year-old male was treated on scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue, then transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available for release.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website.

You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV