26-year-old motorcyclist killed in Virginia Beach crash

Virginia State Police
Posted at 9:30 AM, Feb 12, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police responded to a fatal crash overnight Saturday.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Virginia State Police were called to investigate a motorcycle crash.

Police investigations revealed that the driver of a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was entering westbound I-264 from London Bridge Road, at a high rate of speed.

Police said the driver was 26-year-old Berke Sendogan. Investigators said he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and struck a guardrail. Sendogan was ejected from the motorcycle, and died.

There is no further information at this time.

