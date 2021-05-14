$2B in relief awarded to restaurants as part of Restaurant Revitalization Fund

NORFOLK, Va. - Restaurants and other food and beverage businesses are getting some much-needed relief.

Money started going out earlier this week as part of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The Small Business Administration has approved more than 16,000 applications since launching May 3. So far nationwide, they've awarded more than $2 billion in relief money.

Through the program, restaurants can get funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue losses, and it's not just traditional restaurants that can apply.

"It also includes food trucks and the local snow cone operation down the street from you," said Carl Knoblock, SBA VA, Richmond District Director, "It's very wide open. Wine tasting operations, breweries, so it's all-encompassing."

The program will continue until the money runs out.

There's also still time to apply for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which launched in April.

Those eligible to apply include places like movie theaters, museums and other live venues.

Click here for information on applying for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and here for information on the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.

