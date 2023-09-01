2nd annual 'Abby Furco Memorial Color Fun Run' to honor Virginia Beach teen who died of childhood cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and today, registration begins for the second annual Abby Furco Memorial Color Fun Run.

The first run was held last fall in south Virginia Beach where Abby Furco and her family lived. Abby was 15 years old when she passed away in October of 2021, after a long battle with childhood cancer.

Her family has created a nonprofit called Abby’s Legacy Foundation in her honor.

On October 15, Abby's family and friends will hold the annual Color Fun Run in her memory. Proceeds will benefit the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation, which helps fund childhood cancer research.

For more details on the run, click here. If you're interested in joining the run, you can access the registration link here.