2nd annual Suffolk Festival of Lights returns to Sleepy Hole Park

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Festival of Lights has officially returned to Sleepy Hole Park.

The second annual Suffolk Festival of Lights at Sleepy Hole Park is now officially on display for the holiday through December 30. It is open daily from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Sleepy Hole Park is located at 4616 Sleepy Hole Road. The event is free and open to the public.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy five holiday light themes as they enjoy a quaint Festival of Lights drive-through display.

