Watch
News

Actions

2nd annual Suffolk Festival of Lights returns to Sleepy Hole Park

items.[0].image.alt
Dmytro Smaglov
Generic Christmas tree image
Christmas card with fir tree branch decorated with golden bauble candle
Posted at 4:49 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 16:49:21-05

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Festival of Lights has officially returned to Sleepy Hole Park.

The second annual Suffolk Festival of Lights at Sleepy Hole Park is now officially on display for the holiday through December 30. It is open daily from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Sleepy Hole Park is located at 4616 Sleepy Hole Road. The event is free and open to the public.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy five holiday light themes as they enjoy a quaint Festival of Lights drive-through display.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign