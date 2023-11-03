2nd inmate gets death penalty in Pasquotank Co. prison murders

MANTEO, N.C. — More than six years after an attempted prison break in Pasquotank County left four jail employees dead, the second trial has finally concluded after nearly one month of proceedings.

Wisezah Buckman, 35, a second inmate charged in the murders of four Pasquotank County prison employees, has received the death penalty.

FILE Wisezah Buckman

Buckman's trial began on October 4, 2023, and a sentence of death was returned on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Buckman was convicted in the murders of officer Justin Smith, officer Wendy Shannon, maintenance mechanic Geoffrey Howe and sewing plant manager Veronica Darden.

The incident took place on Thursday, October 12, 2017, around 3 p.m. when officials say inmates started a fire in the facility's Specialty Sewing Plant, where about 30 inmates work producing embroidered logo items, safety vests and other sewn items. After the fire was set, several inmates unsuccessfully attempted to escape.

During the escape attempt, four prison employees were killed. Four inmates and 10 other prison employees were also injured.

Four men were charged in the incident, and prosecutors sought the death penalty against Buckman, Mikel Brady, Seth J. Frazier, and Jonathan M. Monk.

Back in 2019, Brady was given four death sentences. Trial dates have not been set for the two remaining defendants, Frazier, 39, and Monk, 36.

According to court documents, the prisoners were attacking workers with hammers and screw drivers.The attack was so intense, some employees locked themselves inside offices, court documents detailed.

Murder charges following prison escape attempt

District attorney Jeff Cruden stated, “There are no winners in this case. The families of the victims had to relieve again the brutal slayings of their loved ones, but they have been resolute from the beginning to ensure that justice is served in each case. I am especially proud of my prosecution team, Assistant District Attorney’s Kim Pellini and Alexis Massengill and Legal Assistant Hannah Gilroy. Their tireless effort, coupled with the exemplary work from the law enforcement community, ensured that the jury would have the information they needed to make this difficult decision. I commend the jurors for their willingness to serve and trust in the justice system to return the ultimate punishment for the murder of another human being.”

There are 140 people on death row, according to the North Carolina Coalition for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. The last execution was 2006.