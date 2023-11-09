2nd student suing Newport News School District after 2021 Heritage High shooting: Documents

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A second student has filed a lawsuit against the Newport News School Board and former superintendent Dr. George Parker III in connection to the 2021 Heritage High School shooting, according to new documents obtained by News 3.

The documents state that a student named Ashley Schwartz said she suffered physical injuries, severe emotional disturbance, and mental anguish as a result of the shooting.

The lawsuit comes more than two years after a student opened fire in a hallway at Heritage High School, shooting two students on Sept. 20, 2021.

Schwartz was in class when she heard the gunshots fired, prompting her classmates to panic and hide in a small classroom closet, according to the documents. Schwartz claims in the documents that while hiding, the students were crammed inside the closet and elbowing one another. Schwartz says this caused her to hurt her hip, head, and chest until she was able to squeeze between a wall and a file cabinet.

Similarly to the first student who filed a lawsuit, Schwartz says the school didn't do enough to prevent the shooting. The lawsuit claims the district knew the shooter had previous convictions for gun violence, yet did not take action to prevent further violence in the school.

The lawsuit seeks more than $5 million in damages. With the recent lawsuit filing, the district now faces more than $11 million between the two students.

We've contacted all parties for comment and are still awaiting a response.

Two teachers have also filed suit against the Newport News School Board with similar claims.