3 adults, 2 children displaced after cooking fire in Suffolk

Suffolk Fire & Rescue
SU 100 Bute Street house fire (September 2)
Posted at 4:47 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 16:47:27-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Five people have been forced out of their home after a fire in the 100 block of Bute Street Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers got the call about the fire at 2:23 p.m., and the first unit with Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived on scene at 2:27 p.m. to find smoke coming from the front door of the single-story home.

The fire was contained to the kitchen with extension to the walls in that room. It was marked under control at 2:56 p.m.

The residents of the home had evacuated before firefighters arrival.

No injuries were reported.

Three adults and two children will be displaced as a result of the fire, which a preliminary investigation revealed started while someone was cooking.

