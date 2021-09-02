3 adults, 2 children displaced after cooking fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Five people have been forced out of their home after a fire in the 100 block of Bute Street Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers got the call about the fire at 2:23 p.m., and the first unit with Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived on scene at 2:27 p.m. to find smoke coming from the front door of the single-story home.

The fire was contained to the kitchen with extension to the walls in that room. It was marked under control at 2:56 p.m.

The residents of the home had evacuated before firefighters arrival.

No injuries were reported.

Three adults and two children will be displaced as a result of the fire, which a preliminary investigation revealed started while someone was cooking.

