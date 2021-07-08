3 adults, 2 children displaced after fire spreads from one Norfolk home to another

NORFOLK, Va. - Five people have been displaced after a fire at a home on Devon Street spread to another home behind it Wednesday evening.

The call for the fire came in at 6:18 p.m. It was upgraded to a two-alarm fire by 6:40 p.m.

Fire officials tell News 3 in addition to the fire spreading to the home behind the home of origin, it also spread to two homes on Wayland Street.

While no one was hurt, one firefighter was evaluated at the scene. They were not taken to the hospital.

The fire was called under control at 6:55 p.m.

The Red Cross is helping the three adults and two children who were displaced.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

