3 adults, 3 children displaced following fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Six people are without a home after a fire damaged their two-story residence Sunday afternoon.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews were called to the 600 block of Battery Avenue at around 12:10 p.m., and the first units arrived at the scene at 12:14 p.m.

Arriving crews found heavy fire showing from a first-floor window on the side of the two-story structure. Crews searched the home's interior to make sure no one was inside.

No one was injured, but the structure suffered heavy fire damage to its first floor and heavy smoke damage throughout.

Three adults and three children were displaced because of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.