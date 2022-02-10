3 adults, 8 children displaced after kitchen fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A fire in the 1200 block of Old Atlantic Avenue in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake forced 11 people out of their home Thursday evening.
Firefighters got a call about a fire in the area at 5:08 p.m.
Arriving on on scene four minutes later, firefighters found a working fire in the kitchen.
The fire was marked under control at 5:20 p.m.
The home's residents, three adults and eight kids ranging in age from 7 to 17, were able to get out safely before the fire department arrived.
The Red Cross is helping them with lodging arrangements.
Officials are still working to determine what caused the fire.