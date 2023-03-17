3 arrested after man is beaten in Elizabeth City jail parking lot, deputies say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Three people are charged after a man was beaten in the parking lot of a jail in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

It happened Wednesday night.

Around 7:40 p.m., Pasquotank County deputies were called to the parking lot of the Albemarle District Jail for an assault. When they got there, they found a man who had been injured in the front parking lot. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for his injuries.

Deputies said the man was at the jail to bond someone out when two men and a woman approached him in the parking lot, according to a press release. The men punched the man in the face and kicked him in the head after he fell to the ground.

Authorities said the victim's wallet, cash, phone and keys were thrown into a storm drain.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Jeremy Keith Lassiter, Joseph Karl Lassiter and Brittany Renee Lassiter. They're all charged with assault inflicting serious injury and common law robbery.

The three suspects were released on secured bonds, the sheriff's office said.