3 bears spotted in Suffolk tree on Baron Blvd.

SUFFOLK, Va. - Another resident received a surprise Wednesday when three bears were spotted in a Suffolk tree.

The bears were spotted in a tree in the 300 block of Baron Boulevard.

Suffolk Police is asking everyone to avoid the area so the bears don't get frightened and to keep pets inside as long as possible. Officials will stay in the area to monitor them in hopes that they will come down after dark.

Due to the fact that it is still an active hunting season, officials say they will not use anesthesia on the bears.

On Monday, four bears were spotted in a Chesapeake tree. The bears didn't come down until late Monday night.

