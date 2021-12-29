Watch
News

Actions

3 bears spotted in Suffolk tree on Baron Blvd.

Everyone asked to avoid the area
items.[0].image.alt
Department of Wildlife Resources
thumbnail_IMG_3312.jpg
Posted at 4:07 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 16:07:47-05

SUFFOLK, Va. - Another resident received a surprise Wednesday when three bears were spotted in a Suffolk tree.

The bears were spotted in a tree in the 300 block of Baron Boulevard.

Suffolk Police is asking everyone to avoid the area so the bears don't get frightened and to keep pets inside as long as possible. Officials will stay in the area to monitor them in hopes that they will come down after dark.

Due to the fact that it is still an active hunting season, officials say they will not use anesthesia on the bears.

On Monday, four bears were spotted in a Chesapeake tree. The bears didn't come down until late Monday night.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign