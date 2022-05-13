3 charged with illegal sale, distribution of marijuana at 2 Virginia Beach pop-up shops

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police have arrested three people in connection with the illegal sale and distribution of marijuana at two separate pop-up shops this week.

On Thursday, May 12, members of VBPD's Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) executed a search warrant at the Blue Horseshoe Tattoo in the 3500 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard in reference to complaints of a marijuana pop-up shop.

As police searched the business, they recovered more than 25 lb of marijuana, as well as a number of miscellaneous THC-based products.

As a result, police arrested Nicole Crosby, 40, of Norfolk and charged her with three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Members of the SIB made two more arrests in front of the In The Cut barbershop located in the 1700 block of Independence Boulevard. During this search, police recovered more than 13 lb of marijuana, 1 oz of cocaine and more than 100 g of THC edible products.

Police arrested Dontrell Harper, 35, of Virginia Beach; and Christopher Bond, 35, also of Virginia Beach; and charged them both with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession of Schedule I/II.

Authorities also served Bond 10 active warrants he already had on file with the police department.

The SIB is actively investigating both cases.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, you're asked to contact Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

