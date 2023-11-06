3 children hospitalized after bus, car crash on Short Ln. in Gloucester Co.: VSP

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — A school bus carrying 28 children and Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed in Gloucester County Monday.

Around 12:50 p.m. at 6816 Short Lane, a school bus tried to turn left out of the parking lot for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, according to the VSP. The bus pulled into the path of a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old.

Virginia State Police

Police say that eight of the children— aged 11 to 14-years-old— were evaluated for injuries and three were transported to Walter Reed Hospital.

The bus driver, 55-year-old Faith Ronnal Williams, was charged with failure to yield, according to the VSP. The driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash.

Police say that neither alcohol nor speed were contributing factors in the crash.