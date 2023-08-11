3 dead, 3 injured after massive fire breaks out in Kill Devil Hills home: Officials

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Three people are dead after a massive fire broke out in a Kill Devil Hills home overnight, according to the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department.

The department says crews responded to the fire just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11. They say the home where the fire broke out is in the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail.



Due to the size of the fire, the department says people were injured and some were killed. So far, authorities have reported that three people died and another three people are injured and receiving medical treatment.

The fire has since been put out and contained, and crews are still at the scene, the department says.

The cause of the fire is currently unclear. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal, Dare County Fire Marshal, and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.

