3 displaced after apartment fire in downtown Suffolk, authorities investigating cause

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a residence in downtown Suffolk on Sunday.

Crews responded just before 10:30 a.m. to the residence, located in the 500 block of S. Main Street. They saw smoke and flames coming from a detached garage that was converted into an apartment, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

They say the crews were about to put the fire out before it spread to other units, and it was placed under control about 10 minutes after they arrived at the scene.

Three people who were living in the apartment are now displaced, authorities say. There were no reported injuries to crews or civilians.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

